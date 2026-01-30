PODCAST: Yes, Trump Is A Fascist. He’s Always Been A Fascist. Democrats, Don’t Be Afraid To Say It

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Don Lemon was arrested this morning. So now Trump is arresting journalists. And people are suddenly screaming Trump is a fascist. Uh…where ya been…he’s using our Justice Dept to go after his political enemies, he’s disappearing brown & black people…Trump had been a fascist from day one.

