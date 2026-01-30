The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: Yes, Trump Is A Fascist. He’s Always Been A Fascist. Democrats, Don’t Be Afraid To Say It

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jan 30, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Don Lemon was arrested this morning. So now Trump is arresting journalists. And people are suddenly screaming Trump is a fascist. Uh…where ya been…he’s using our Justice Dept to go after his political enemies, he’s disappearing brown & black people…Trump had been a fascist from day one.

Thank you LeftieProf, Agent#99, Lynette, Dmitry 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇦, Kelly, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture