PODCAST: Yes, The Truth Is Scary. But You Need To Accept It. Now.

I confess to being surprised that so many people and so many leaders here and around the world STILL haven’t accepted the truth about Donald Trump. After all these years, so many people still don’t want to acknowledge who Donald Trump is. I know it’s a scary truth, but people better accept it. Because he needs to be stopped.

