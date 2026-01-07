The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Yes, The Truth Is Scary. But You Need To Accept It. Now.

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh
Jan 07, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I confess to being surprised that so many people and so many leaders here and around the world STILL haven’t accepted the truth about Donald Trump. After all these years, so many people still don’t want to acknowledge who Donald Trump is. I know it’s a scary truth, but people better accept it. Because he needs to be stopped.

Thank you The Big Middle, Julie, Barniclebetty, Nancy B., Mary, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

