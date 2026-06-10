The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Would Most Democrats & Republicans Vote For The Devil If It Meant Their Party Would Control Congress?

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 10, 2026

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Trump supporters have made clear for years that personal character does not matter. Every Texan who votes for Paxton is saying personal character doesn’t matter. And everyone in Maine who votes for Platner is saying personal character doesn’t matter. What they’re all saying is that the only thing that matters is winning. I don’t think this is a good thing, but if this is your thing, just be honest about it.

Thank you Bird Mama, Dennis Maloney, 🌺KimberZ🌺, Howard, Leslie Dyer, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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