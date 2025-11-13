The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: Would It Matter To The American People If It Turns Out Trump Is A Pedophile?

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Nov 13, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I’m serious. He’s a cheat, a serial adulterer, a rapist/sexual abuser, a felon, a traitor, a psychopath, an ignoramus, a bully, a fascist…I could go on and on. But on top of all the bad that Trump is, would it really matter to the American people if it turns out Trump is a pedophile too? Does personal character matter anymore?

