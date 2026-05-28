PODCAST: Will The Republican Party Ever Go Back To What It Was Before Trump?

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I believe that my former political party is now the Trumpy/MAGA party for good. Or certainly, for the rest of my lifetime. Quin Hillyer, long time conservative writer/thinker disagrees. He believes the GOP can change from its Trumpy dominance now and get back to a semblance of what it was before Trump sooner than people think. So he and I sat down to talk about it.

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