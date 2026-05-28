The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Will The Republican Party Ever Go Back To What It Was Before Trump?

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
May 28, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I believe that my former political party is now the Trumpy/MAGA party for good. Or certainly, for the rest of my lifetime. Quin Hillyer, long time conservative writer/thinker disagrees. He believes the GOP can change from its Trumpy dominance now and get back to a semblance of what it was before Trump sooner than people think. So he and I sat down to talk about it.

Thank you Bird Mama, Michael Catlett, Acejonesz, ilibee, Adriana Hernandez, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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