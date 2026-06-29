The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Why Won’t We Celebrate Our 250th As ONE Country? Trump. That’s Why

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 29, 2026

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Trump threw a 250th anniversary State Fair in DC this weekend and nobody showed up. I mean nobody. It’s super easy to make fun of, but the whole thing is sad. Trump has ruined our 250th. He’s humanly incapable of unifying this country. And so the American people will celebrate our 250th not as one unified country. But as a divided, siloed, balkanized country.

Thank you Summer Willan, SUZANNE OBRIEN, Bluesin’ Bob, Michelle Maisner, Michele Sutton, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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