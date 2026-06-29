PODCAST: Why Won’t We Celebrate Our 250th As ONE Country? Trump. That’s Why

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Trump threw a 250th anniversary State Fair in DC this weekend and nobody showed up. I mean nobody. It’s super easy to make fun of, but the whole thing is sad. Trump has ruined our 250th. He’s humanly incapable of unifying this country. And so the American people will celebrate our 250th not as one unified country. But as a divided, siloed, balkanized country.
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