PODCAST: Why Will November Be A Blue Tsunami Like We’ve Never Seen? Because ICE Is Not What America Is

I will continue to say that because Democrats dropped the ball for so long on immigration enforcement, Trump got elected again. But Trump, the bad person he is, has taken immigration enforcement to a dark, ugly, cruel, extreme, lawless, un-American place. And because Trump had done this, we’re gonna see a blue tsunami this November like we’ve never seen.
