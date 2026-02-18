The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Why Will November Be A Blue Tsunami Like We’ve Never Seen? Because ICE Is Not What America Is

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh
Feb 18, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I will continue to say that because Democrats dropped the ball for so long on immigration enforcement, Trump got elected again. But Trump, the bad person he is, has taken immigration enforcement to a dark, ugly, cruel, extreme, lawless, un-American place. And because Trump had done this, we’re gonna see a blue tsunami this November like we’ve never seen.

Thank you PJ Schuster, Kevin Paquette, Dorothy Neustater 🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦, Kelly, Sandra Trimble, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

