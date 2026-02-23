The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: Who & What ICE Is Must Not Be Who & What America Is

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Feb 23, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

ICE agents are arresting unaccompanied minors, trafficking them across state borders, and then losing them. Like 16yr old Sebastion. Also, young men think Trump is funny, and they think Democrats are wussies. This is a big problem. Also, there’s ZERO reason to watch the SOTU tomorrow night.

Thank you Miss Myra, Maureen Drews, Nancy B., Karen RN, Kelly A, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture