PODCAST: Who & What ICE Is Must Not Be Who & What America Is

ICE agents are arresting unaccompanied minors, trafficking them across state borders, and then losing them. Like 16yr old Sebastion. Also, young men think Trump is funny, and they think Democrats are wussies. This is a big problem. Also, there’s ZERO reason to watch the SOTU tomorrow night.
