PODCAST: What’s Worse: Being Wicked Or Being Wrong?

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3 questions for today’s show: What’s worse, being wicked or being wrong? Is it an irrational act for a brown or black person to run away from ICE if they’re pulled over? And, why would any journalist go to a White House Correspondent’s Dinner with a president who’s at war against the First Amendment?

Thank you Caro Henry, Humanitarians Unite!, Acejonesz, Bluesin’ Bob, Peggy Fahy, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.