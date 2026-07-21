The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

PODCAST: What’s Worse: Being Wicked Or Being Wrong?

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 21, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

3 questions for today’s show: What’s worse, being wicked or being wrong? Is it an irrational act for a brown or black person to run away from ICE if they’re pulled over? And, why would any journalist go to a White House Correspondent’s Dinner with a president who’s at war against the First Amendment?

Thank you Caro Henry, Humanitarians Unite!, Acejonesz, Bluesin’ Bob, Peggy Fahy, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture