PODCAST: What’s Going On Right Now? A Conversation With a Longtime Political Reporter

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I sat down with Brian Karem, longtime political journalist & reporter to try to make sense of where we’re at - what’s Trump really up to? Is Trump really all there? Why has today’s media utterly normalized him? And…what the heck is the Democratic Party doing/and where are they heading? Interesting conversation.
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