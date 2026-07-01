The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: What’s Going On Right Now? A Conversation With a Longtime Political Reporter

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Brian J Karem's avatar
Joe Walsh and Brian J Karem
Jul 01, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I sat down with Brian Karem, longtime political journalist & reporter to try to make sense of where we’re at - what’s Trump really up to? Is Trump really all there? Why has today’s media utterly normalized him? And…what the heck is the Democratic Party doing/and where are they heading? Interesting conversation.

Thank you Bluesin’ Bob, Doodle Bug, MJ Cooke, Adalyn Whitmore, Peggy Fahy, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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