PODCAST: What ICE Is Doing Is Un-American & Trump’s Republican Party Is Un-American Too

Another man dies in ICE custody. And he never should have been in ICE custody. Here legally for 30yrs, business owner and ICE grabbed him. Also, JD Vance yesterday continued the GOP’s daily assault on the very principles this country was founded upon.
