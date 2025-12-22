The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: What ICE Is Doing Is Un-American & Trump’s Republican Party Is Un-American Too

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Dec 22, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Another man dies in ICE custody. And he never should have been in ICE custody. Here legally for 30yrs, business owner and ICE grabbed him. Also, JD Vance yesterday continued the GOP’s daily assault on the very principles this country was founded upon.

Discussion about this video

