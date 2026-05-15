The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: What Happened To America These Past 50yrs? A Conversation

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
ted dintersmith's avatar
Joe Walsh and ted dintersmith
May 15, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

52yrs ago, Richard Nixon was forced out of office for what today seems like petty crimes. Donald Trump tried to overthrow an American election and was put back in power. What happened to us? I sat down with former venture capitalist, current education, innovation & civil society advocate Ted Dintersmith to answer that question.

Thank you Courtney, Christina Reamy, Miss Myra, Agent#99, Janie 🪡, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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