PODCAST: What Happened To America These Past 50yrs? A Conversation

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52yrs ago, Richard Nixon was forced out of office for what today seems like petty crimes. Donald Trump tried to overthrow an American election and was put back in power. What happened to us? I sat down with former venture capitalist, current education, innovation & civil society advocate Ted Dintersmith to answer that question.

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