Thank you Ms.Yuse, Agent#99, Laurel Fairchild, Julie, Shirley Buchberger, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
PODCAST: What Happened Is Wrong. But It’s Also Not Surprising
A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Apr 28, 2026
The Social Contract Podcast
The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a podcast urging Americans to renew their commitment to democracy by promoting tolerance, respect, staying informed, and active civic engagementThe Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a podcast urging Americans to renew their commitment to democracy by promoting tolerance, respect, staying informed, and active civic engagement
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes