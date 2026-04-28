The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

PODCAST: What Happened Is Wrong. But It’s Also Not Surprising

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 28, 2026

Thank you Ms.Yuse, Agent#99, Laurel Fairchild, Julie, Shirley Buchberger, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture