PODCAST: What Are We Even Doing? Don’t Normalize Trump’s Hate

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
There’s plenty of hate and divisiveness to go around, the rhetoric on all sides is way too heated, but the leader of the Republican Party is the king of hate, he’s the king of divisiveness, he’s the king of cruelty, he’s the king of inciting violence. So As long as he is their leader, Republicans own the ugly rhetoric in this country.
Thank you Bre Phillips, John H, Miss Myra, Martha Morningsong, Mary Jo, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.