The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: We’re Not Okay

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh
Dec 26, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I don’t care what your politics are, I don’t care if you’re MAGA right, far left, or somewhere in between. Darn near every American knows America isn’t okay right not. We’re just not. Something is wrong. We’re not okay. And if we want to stay together as a nation, we need to figure out why we’re not okay. And then figure out how to fix it.

Thank you Cris, Carol, Maureen Drews, Sam Carson, Agent#99, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

