PODCAST: We’re ALL Going To Have To Say No To The Tyrant

It’s time for the military, law enforcement, and government officials to say no to Trump
Joe Walsh
Aug 12, 2025
BTW, the actual data, you remember what data is, right? The actual data shows DC isn’t even in the top 20 of most violent cities in America. Also, it’s time for the military, law enforcement, and government officials to say no to Trump. Their duty is to defend the Constitution, the law, not a mad king. We all are going to have to say no.

