PODCAST: We’ll Find Out Soon If Americans Want A Full On Kleptocracy

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An unprecedented, illegal, utterly corrupt $1.8 billion taxpayer funded slush fund. The IRS agrees never to audit him and his family. He throws his corruption in our faces every day at a scale Americans have never seen. The only question is: What comes after Trump?
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