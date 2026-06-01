PODCAST: We Celebrate Our 250th By Doing All We Can To Defeat Trump/Trumpism

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He’s the very thing our Founders declared their independence from 250yrs ago. Yes, we should celebrate our 250th anniversary. But we celebrate it by working, by resisting, by fixing, and by doing all we can to defeat that tyrant in the White House and his cultish political party. This is what we’re called to do.

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