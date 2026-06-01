The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: We Celebrate Our 250th By Doing All We Can To Defeat Trump/Trumpism

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 01, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

He’s the very thing our Founders declared their independence from 250yrs ago. Yes, we should celebrate our 250th anniversary. But we celebrate it by working, by resisting, by fixing, and by doing all we can to defeat that tyrant in the White House and his cultish political party. This is what we’re called to do.

Thank you Donna Dorsett, Elissa, AngWo, Mary Kennedy, Judith Parsons, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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