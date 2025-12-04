The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Until He’s Dead Or In Prison, EVERY Election Must Be A Referendum On Trump

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh
Dec 04, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Two days ago, Trump unleashed the ugliest, most bigoted stuff about brown and black immigrants. About Somalian-Americans. And his entire cabinet just sat there and nodded. Yesterday, he unleashed even uglier stuff about Somalian-Americans. And the Congress people and business executives just stood there and nodded. Silence is complicity. The entire Republican Party owns his racism, bigotry, and cruelty. So every election for the foreseeable future must be about him. Period.

Discussion about this video

