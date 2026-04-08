The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Turns Out America Is Now In The Holy War Business Too

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 08, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Every war Iran fights is a holy war, I mean, that’s what that Islamist theocracy is and does. Well, it turns out our current administration is all about holy wars too, and it turns out, Trump launched his war against Iran as a holy war, in the name of white Christian nationalism.

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Bird Mama, David Nadelson, E Shelton, Toothpicker, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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