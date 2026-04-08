PODCAST: Turns Out America Is Now In The Holy War Business Too

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Every war Iran fights is a holy war, I mean, that’s what that Islamist theocracy is and does. Well, it turns out our current administration is all about holy wars too, and it turns out, Trump launched his war against Iran as a holy war, in the name of white Christian nationalism.

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