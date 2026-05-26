The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Trump’s Un-American War Against Immigrants Continues. Don’t Forget About It

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
May 26, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

An ICE facility in NJ won’t let the Governor of NJ inside. A U.S. citizen, mother of four, shows her ID’s to ICE agents and they still shackle her and detain her. And the Trump administration is trying to change a 70yr old green card statute with the stroke of the pen. Yes, a lot of other horrible stuff in the news. But don’t forget about what Trump is doing to immigrants.

Thank you Bre Phillips, Stuart Cohen, Jon Bauman, KR, Courtneye, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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