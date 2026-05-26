PODCAST: Trump’s Un-American War Against Immigrants Continues. Don’t Forget About It

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An ICE facility in NJ won’t let the Governor of NJ inside. A U.S. citizen, mother of four, shows her ID’s to ICE agents and they still shackle her and detain her. And the Trump administration is trying to change a 70yr old green card statute with the stroke of the pen. Yes, a lot of other horrible stuff in the news. But don’t forget about what Trump is doing to immigrants.

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