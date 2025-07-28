The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Trump’s Stupid Tariffs Are Big Tax Increases On The American People

Trump's tariffs will make everything you buy more expensive. They are tax increases on you and me
Joe Walsh
Jul 28, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Cut thru all the bullshit…all the supposed “trade deals” Trump is supposedly cutting…if any of it is real, and that’s a BIG if, the bottom line truth is this: his tariffs will make everything you buy more expensive. They are tax increases on you and me. Awesome, huh?

