PODCAST: Trump’s Stupid Tariffs Are Big Tax Increases On The American People

Cut thru all the bullshit…all the supposed “trade deals” Trump is supposedly cutting…if any of it is real, and that’s a BIG if, the bottom line truth is this: his tariffs will make everything you buy more expensive. They are tax increases on you and me. Awesome, huh?
