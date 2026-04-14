PODCAST: Trump’s Mass Deportations Are So Fucking Bad For America

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Almost everybody Trump is deporting does not have a criminal record. They are brown and black immigrants who are here and work hard. And Trump deporting them is devastating our economy - from farms, to restaurants, to…nursing homes. Yep, if Trump gets his way tens of thousands of elderly Americans will lose their caregivers. So damn wrong and cruel.

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