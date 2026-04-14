The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

PODCAST: Trump’s Mass Deportations Are So Fucking Bad For America

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 14, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Almost everybody Trump is deporting does not have a criminal record. They are brown and black immigrants who are here and work hard. And Trump deporting them is devastating our economy - from farms, to restaurants, to…nursing homes. Yep, if Trump gets his way tens of thousands of elderly Americans will lose their caregivers. So damn wrong and cruel.

Thank you Dennis Maloney, Zeke1967, Bluesin’ Bob, Bradley Haist, Violet Hunter, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture