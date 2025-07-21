PODCAST: Trump’s America is not my America. Is it yours?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
An 82-year-old man in Pennsylvania was secretly deported to Guatemala, a country he had no connection to, after visiting an immigration office last month to replace his lost green card. The family had not heard from him and were initially told he was dead, until he turned up at a hospital in Guatemala.
