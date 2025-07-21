The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
38
46

PODCAST: Trump’s America is not my America. Is it yours?

ICE secretly deported an 82 year old Pennsylvania grandfather after he lost green card
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 21, 2025
38
46
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

An 82-year-old man in Pennsylvania was secretly deported to Guatemala, a country he had no connection to, after visiting an immigration office last month to replace his lost green card. The family had not heard from him and were initially told he was dead, until he turned up at a hospital in Guatemala.

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture