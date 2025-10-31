PODCAST: Trump’s America: Children Too Afraid To Trick Or Treat. Children Going Hungry

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
The governor of a state pleads with the federal government to keep their masked agents off the streets so kids can enjoy Halloween. And the government remains shut down, and for the first time ever, federal assistance to low income families for food & nutrition will be stopped. And btw, Republicans run the entire federal government. This is Trump’s America.
