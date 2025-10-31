The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
17

PODCAST: Trump’s America: Children Too Afraid To Trick Or Treat. Children Going Hungry

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Oct 31, 2025
3
17
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

The governor of a state pleads with the federal government to keep their masked agents off the streets so kids can enjoy Halloween. And the government remains shut down, and for the first time ever, federal assistance to low income families for food & nutrition will be stopped. And btw, Republicans run the entire federal government. This is Trump’s America.

Thank you

Bob B.
,
Blanca
,
Kevin Paquette
,
JimNewt
,
Barniclebetty
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture