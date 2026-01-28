PODCAST: Trump Unleashed The Cruelty We’re Seeing On Our Streets. Trump’s To Blame

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
I saw some talking head yesterday blaming Stephen Miller for what ICE is doing. She said Miller is evil and belongs in jail for what he’s done. Maybe, but that talking head was afraid to say the same damn thing about the person who hired Stephen Miller. He is the evil one who belongs in jail.
