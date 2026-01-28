The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: Trump Unleashed The Cruelty We’re Seeing On Our Streets. Trump’s To Blame

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jan 28, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I saw some talking head yesterday blaming Stephen Miller for what ICE is doing. She said Miller is evil and belongs in jail for what he’s done. Maybe, but that talking head was afraid to say the same damn thing about the person who hired Stephen Miller. He is the evil one who belongs in jail.

Thank you Noble Blend, Janet Marie, Lyle Muller, Dorothy Neustater 🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦, Nancy B., and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture