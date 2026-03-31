PODCAST: Trump Takes A Shit In The Middle Of A Crowded Restaurant

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Not at all a surprise, Trump’s war is a fucking disaster, he doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s looking for a way out, so he’s going to claim “victory” and make the rest of the world clean up after his mess - make the rest of the world open up the Strait of Hormuz, the strait that he closed. This has been what Trump has done his entire life.
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