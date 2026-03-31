The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Trump Takes A Shit In The Middle Of A Crowded Restaurant

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Mar 31, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Not at all a surprise, Trump’s war is a fucking disaster, he doesn’t know what he’s doing, he’s looking for a way out, so he’s going to claim “victory” and make the rest of the world clean up after his mess - make the rest of the world open up the Strait of Hormuz, the strait that he closed. This has been what Trump has done his entire life.

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Angie T, Bob B., Lindy Hubert, Ms. H, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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