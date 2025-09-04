PODCAST: Trump, Republicans, & Their Media Cheerleaders Are Covering Up For Powerful Men Who Raped Underage Girls

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
There’s really no other way to explain it. Trump, Republicans and their media cheerleaders promised for years that the Epstein files were the mother of all deep state scandals. But now? Never mind, it’s just a hoax, they say. They’re covering up for men who raped underage girls. No other explanation makes sense.
