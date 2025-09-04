The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Trump, Republicans, & Their Media Cheerleaders Are Covering Up For Powerful Men Who Raped Underage Girls

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Sep 04, 2025
6
21
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

There’s really no other way to explain it. Trump, Republicans and their media cheerleaders promised for years that the Epstein files were the mother of all deep state scandals. But now? Never mind, it’s just a hoax, they say. They’re covering up for men who raped underage girls. No other explanation makes sense.

