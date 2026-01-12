The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: Trump Is Unfit, ICE Is Cruel, Americans Don’t Know Basic Civics

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jan 12, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Donald Trump sicked the Justice Department on the Fed chair because the baby in the White House wants lower interest rates. ICE doubles down on their cruelty, and…could someone let me know if they find Congress? That branch of government has been missing for almost a year.

Thank you Leah Anderson, Patris, Independent Voter 1, Greg Wilson, Brooke Hayes, and many others for tuning into my live video!

