PODCAST: Trump Is Unfit, ICE Is Cruel, Americans Don’t Know Basic Civics

Donald Trump sicked the Justice Department on the Fed chair because the baby in the White House wants lower interest rates. ICE doubles down on their cruelty, and…could someone let me know if they find Congress? That branch of government has been missing for almost a year.
