PODCAST: Trump Is Turning America Into A Cruel, Dark Place

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Sep 03, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

She came to America from Guatemala with her mom when she was 8yrs old. To flee gang violence. For the past 9yrs, she excelled in school in Los Angeles becoming an honors student and a top athlete. Two months ago, masked agents kidnapped her and sent her back to Guatemala. This is Trump’s America. It must not be ours.

