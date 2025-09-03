PODCAST: Trump Is Turning America Into A Cruel, Dark Place

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
She came to America from Guatemala with her mom when she was 8yrs old. To flee gang violence. For the past 9yrs, she excelled in school in Los Angeles becoming an honors student and a top athlete. Two months ago, masked agents kidnapped her and sent her back to Guatemala. This is Trump’s America. It must not be ours.
Thank you, , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.