PODCAST: Trump Is The Ugly American. The Fearful American

Also, the White House launched a TikTok account - continuing his middle finger to the rule of law
Joe Walsh
Aug 20, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Fascists and authoritarians destroy the truth and erase history. Because fascists and authoritarians are afraid of truth and history. Trump wants to erase slavery from American history. Also, the White House launched a TikTok account - continuing his middle finger to the rule of law. But he knows Congress won’t do a damn thing about it.

Discussion about this video

