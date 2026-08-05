PODCAST: Trump Is Destroying Our Military. He Doesn’t Care

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As part of Trump’s immigration crackdown, dozens and dozens of military spouses and parents have been held, detained, and deported by ICE, devastating military morale, causing great confusion among those who serve, and actually impacting military readiness. And…what a shitty thing to do to those who put the uniform on. But Trump doesn’t care.

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