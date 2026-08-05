The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Trump Is Destroying Our Military. He Doesn’t Care

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

As part of Trump’s immigration crackdown, dozens and dozens of military spouses and parents have been held, detained, and deported by ICE, devastating military morale, causing great confusion among those who serve, and actually impacting military readiness. And…what a shitty thing to do to those who put the uniform on. But Trump doesn’t care.

Thank you Joanna, Agent#99, Toothpicker, Michelle Maisner, Jeremy Schmitt, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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