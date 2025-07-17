The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
15
24

PODCAST: Trump Has ZERO Respect For His Voters. ZERO Respect

You do not lie to someone you like or respect. You just don’t.
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 17, 2025
15
24
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

It’s always been the case. Over the years, Trump lies to his voters at every opportunity. You do not lie to someone you like or respect. You just don’t. And yesterday, Trump threw them another whopper. I consider it to be my job to remind Trump voters at every opportunity what dear leader truly thinks of them. And I do it because I want to wake them up.

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture