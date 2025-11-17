PODCAST: Trump Doesn’t Need The House To Tell Him To Release The Files. This Is All Bullshit

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Don’t lose sight of what matters here. Donald Trump is doing everything he possibly can to keep the Epstein files hidden. Even coming out last night and telling the House to vote to release the files. It’s all an elaborate act. He and Pam Bondi will not allow the public to see those files. It’s a great cover up.
