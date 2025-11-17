The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: Trump Doesn’t Need The House To Tell Him To Release The Files. This Is All Bullshit

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Nov 17, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Don’t lose sight of what matters here. Donald Trump is doing everything he possibly can to keep the Epstein files hidden. Even coming out last night and telling the House to vote to release the files. It’s all an elaborate act. He and Pam Bondi will not allow the public to see those files. It’s a great cover up.

Thank you

Patty Whalen
,
Vera Snow
,
LeftieProf
,
Leanne Fierstein
,
Lynn
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture