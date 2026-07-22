The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Trump Doesn’t Give A Damn About American Service Members Killed In His Stupid, Illegal War

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 22, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

18 American service members have been killed so far in Trump’s war against Iran. And Trump uses that number 18, and compares it to all the Americans lost in previous wars like the Vietnam war, as some sort of “success story.” He’s despicable. And he doesn’t know what he’s doing and he doesn’t care.

Thank you Joanna, Laurel Fairchild, Christiane mccafferty, Teralex 🚫👑’s, Ruth Neuwald Falcon, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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