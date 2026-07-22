PODCAST: Trump Doesn’t Give A Damn About American Service Members Killed In His Stupid, Illegal War

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18 American service members have been killed so far in Trump’s war against Iran. And Trump uses that number 18, and compares it to all the Americans lost in previous wars like the Vietnam war, as some sort of “success story.” He’s despicable. And he doesn’t know what he’s doing and he doesn’t care.
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