PODCAST: Trump Despises & Doesn’t Understand Free Speech

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Two days ago, Trump demanded a comedian be fired for telling a joke. Yesterday, he ordered the Justice Department to once again indict James Comey. For what was Comey indicted for this time? Exercising his right to free speech. Like all good dictators, Trump tries to silence speech he doesn’t like. Which is, for the umpteenth time, utterly un-American.

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