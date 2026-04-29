The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Trump Despises & Doesn’t Understand Free Speech

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 29, 2026

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Two days ago, Trump demanded a comedian be fired for telling a joke. Yesterday, he ordered the Justice Department to once again indict James Comey. For what was Comey indicted for this time? Exercising his right to free speech. Like all good dictators, Trump tries to silence speech he doesn’t like. Which is, for the umpteenth time, utterly un-American.

Thank you David Nadelson, Shannon Edrie, Robert, Lynn Germiller, ken jakub, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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