PODCAST: Trump & Republicans Didn’t Get The Violence Saturday They So Desperately Hoped For

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh
Oct 20, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Over 7 million Americans came out and rallied on No Kings Day this past Saturday. And there were no arrests. And no violence. Republicans had been building up the potential violence calling the rally goers “Antifa” and “terrorists.” But because the day was entirely peaceful, the day after, Republicans were forced to sing a much different tune.

