PODCAST: To My Former Republican Colleagues: If You Don’t Want To Be Called Cultists, Don’t Act Like Cultists

Heading into Trump’s SOTU, a Republican Congressman spoke the truth: “I’m gonna do whatever the President wants.” Also, Trump owes the American people $175 billion. Dems should demand he pay up. And finally, 53 pages of FBI interviews & notes relating to allegations that Trump raped a 13yr old are missing. Just missing. Well, that’s a big problem
