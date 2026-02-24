The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: To My Former Republican Colleagues: If You Don’t Want To Be Called Cultists, Don’t Act Like Cultists

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Feb 24, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Heading into Trump’s SOTU, a Republican Congressman spoke the truth: “I’m gonna do whatever the President wants.” Also, Trump owes the American people $175 billion. Dems should demand he pay up. And finally, 53 pages of FBI interviews & notes relating to allegations that Trump raped a 13yr old are missing. Just missing. Well, that’s a big problem

Thank you Nancy B., Agent#99, geraldine Schiavone, Barnation Station, Sheryl- smarieblanca, and many others for tuning into my live video!

