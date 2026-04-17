The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: This Summer’s World Cup Is Gonna Be Empty. Why? Because Trump’s U.S. Is So Toxic

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 17, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Tickets aren’t being sold, hotel rooms aren’t being filled, local restaurants are now downgrading their plans. Donald Trump had made the United States so hated & toxic, the world is staying away from this Summer’s World Cup. MAGA, MAGA.

Thank you 💯 PRO-DEMOCRACY STRATEGY!, Miss Myra, Just Dave 🕊️4 Justice USAF VET, Barbara Shields, Dorothy Neustater 🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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