The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: This Should Never Happen In America

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh
Mar 10, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

11 people have died so far this year in ICE detention centers. That follows 31 who died last year while being detained…a two decade high. Conditions are filthy, unsanitary, not at all appropriate for human beings. These care concentration camps. In America. Did I tell you this is happening right now in America?

