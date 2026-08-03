PODCAST: This Is What The World Looks Like With A Sociopath In The White House

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He cares more about his Weaponization fund, being protected from any federal government investigation, winning his club championship, and personally making as much money as he possibly can than he cares about anything or anyone else. He is humanly incapable of caring about anything but himself. Having a sociopath like this in the White House is a dangerous thing for us and the world.

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