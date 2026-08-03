The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: This Is What The World Looks Like With A Sociopath In The White House

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

He cares more about his Weaponization fund, being protected from any federal government investigation, winning his club championship, and personally making as much money as he possibly can than he cares about anything or anyone else. He is humanly incapable of caring about anything but himself. Having a sociopath like this in the White House is a dangerous thing for us and the world.

Thank you Grace Lovelace, Barniclebetty, MJ Cooke, Klynn 💙, Lynette Slover, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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