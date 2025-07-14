PODCAST: There Are Concentration Camps In America. In America. Shame on Us

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
I get it, nothing is bigger in the news these days than all things “Epstein.” The Epstein lists, the Epstein files, the Epstein conspiracy theory, what is Trump hiding and covering up…on and on it goes. And I get it, the Epstein story matters. But as you and I go to work this Monday immigrants are piled on top of each other in cages ins concentration camp in Florida. Yes…in this country. This should be the biggest news story right now.
