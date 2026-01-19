The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: The World Needs A European Leader To Punch Trump In The Face

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jan 19, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

The first European leader who publicly stands up to Trump, who publicly tells him to fuck off, who - literally or figuratively - punches him in the face will be an international hero. And will be a hero in America. And beloved around the world. We need that to happen. For the sake of the world.

Thank you Lev Parnas, Ellie Leonard, Lyudmila Piker, Miss Myra, Kim G, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture