PODCAST: The War Against Iran Is Really Messing With Trump’s MAGA Base

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I engage with hundreds of Trump’s supporters every day. Been doing it for years. The amount of anger, disillusionment, and confusion I’ve heard from them these past 4 days since Trump attacked Iran had been pretty off the charts. This matters. It really does.

Thank you Francesca Bossert, Paul Glickman, Karen RN, Sara Klopfer, Paula, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.