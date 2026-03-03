The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: The War Against Iran Is Really Messing With Trump’s MAGA Base

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Mar 03, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I engage with hundreds of Trump’s supporters every day. Been doing it for years. The amount of anger, disillusionment, and confusion I’ve heard from them these past 4 days since Trump attacked Iran had been pretty off the charts. This matters. It really does.

Discussion about this video

