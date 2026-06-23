The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: The Ukrainian Resistance: A Conversation With Ken Harbaugh

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
The Ken Harbaugh Show's avatar
Joe Walsh and The Ken Harbaugh Show
Jun 23, 2026

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Former U.S. Navy Pilot and author Ken Harbaugh has an amazing piece out right now in The Atlantic called “The Witches Of Ukraine’s Resistance” detailing the incredibly courageous work of everyday Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territories. Ken & I sat down to chat.

Thank you Stuart Cohen, Ann Kramer, Bluesin’ Bob, Tammy Steands, Lady duchess, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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