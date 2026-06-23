PODCAST: The Ukrainian Resistance: A Conversation With Ken Harbaugh

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Former U.S. Navy Pilot and author Ken Harbaugh has an amazing piece out right now in The Atlantic called “The Witches Of Ukraine’s Resistance” detailing the incredibly courageous work of everyday Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territories. Ken & I sat down to chat.
Thank you Stuart Cohen, Ann Kramer, Bluesin’ Bob, Tammy Steands, Lady duchess, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.