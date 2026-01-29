The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: The Truth Is - The Federal Government Declared War On An American City

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh
Joe Walsh
Jan 29, 2026

When you step back and think about what’s going on and take a look at the big picture, the truth is that the federal government has been occupying the city of Minneapolis. Almost 4,000 federal agents have descended upon an American city. And the people of that city have fought back. That’s what’s been going on.

