PODCAST: The Resistance Is Alive & Well. And Growing

Nov 05, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Yesterday was a total repudiation of Donald Trump. A total repudiation. In just one year, virtually every county in the country that voted yesterday shifted blue. But we resisters need to keep our foot on the gas. Because Trump is going to do everything he can do to cheat in and mess with the 2026 midterms. So we can’t let up. We must keep growing.

