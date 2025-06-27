The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: The Republican Party Embraces Fascism, And People Think The Democratic Party Is Messed Up?

So…WHICH party has issues?
Jun 27, 2025
Transcript

Everyone seems to continue to just beat up on the Democratic Party, pile on how messed up and problematic the Democratic Party is. Ok. The Democratic Party has issues, but my former political party is an authoritarian embracing cult that’s given up on democracy and ignores the rule of law. So…WHICH party has issues?

