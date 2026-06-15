PODCAST: The Problem Ain’t UFC. The Problem Is Trump

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I ignored Trump all weekend. Woke up this morning to headlines about a “deal” with Iran, a UFC bash at the White House, and Trump deciding to turn July 4th into a big Trump rally. He launched an illegal war, he fucked up our economy, and he’s trying to distract you with breads & circuses, all while purposely dividing this country.
Thank you Robby Kumar, Deborah J., Kelly A, Adalyn Whitmore, Michelle Maisner, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.