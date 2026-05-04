PODCAST: The One Thing The American People Did That I Will Never Get Over

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Last week, four judges, all nominated for lifetime appointments, when asked who won the 2020 election, refused to say the truth that Biden won. Last night, a Republican candidate for governor in California did the same. It would be as if they were asked what 2 + 2 equals, and they couldn’t say 4. This is Trump’s legacy. And so many Americans let Trump get away with it.
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