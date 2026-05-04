The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: The One Thing The American People Did That I Will Never Get Over

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
May 04, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Last week, four judges, all nominated for lifetime appointments, when asked who won the 2020 election, refused to say the truth that Biden won. Last night, a Republican candidate for governor in California did the same. It would be as if they were asked what 2 + 2 equals, and they couldn’t say 4. This is Trump’s legacy. And so many Americans let Trump get away with it.

Thank you Laurel Fairchild, Kelly, Los Gatos Sin Madrid, Lisa Hoffman, Renee, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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